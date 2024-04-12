A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE

Disney parks will issue lifetime bans for people who lie about disabilities

Policy allows those with disabilities to get return time for attractions rather than wait in line

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 12, 2024 at 11:35am

(FOX BUSINESS) – The Walt Disney Company is tightening its restrictions and heightening scrutiny of individuals claiming disabilities at their parks due to a surge of fraudulent claims seeking to exploit the service. The company announced Tuesday that guests found to have made false statements in order to obtain Disability Access Services will be permanently banned from its parks.

"If it is determined that any of the statements a Guest made in the process of obtaining DAS are not true, the Guest will be permanently barred from entering the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort," the Disney website now warns.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It adds that "any previously purchased Annual Passes, Magic Key passes, tickets and other park products and services" belonging to customers found to have lied about disabilities "will be forfeited and not refunded."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Black woman who hugged Trump at Chick-Fil-A fires back at critics who say she should 'hate' him
Largest U.S. oil refinery suffers partial shutdown after sudden power loss due to severe weather
IDF discovers weapons, explosives in central Gaza school
Biden asks China to discourage Iran from attacking Israel
U.S. military moving assets to Middle East in preparation for Iran attack
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×