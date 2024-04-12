Disney parks will issue lifetime bans for people who lie about disabilities

(FOX BUSINESS) – The Walt Disney Company is tightening its restrictions and heightening scrutiny of individuals claiming disabilities at their parks due to a surge of fraudulent claims seeking to exploit the service. The company announced Tuesday that guests found to have made false statements in order to obtain Disability Access Services will be permanently banned from its parks.

"If it is determined that any of the statements a Guest made in the process of obtaining DAS are not true, the Guest will be permanently barred from entering the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort," the Disney website now warns.

It adds that "any previously purchased Annual Passes, Magic Key passes, tickets and other park products and services" belonging to customers found to have lied about disabilities "will be forfeited and not refunded."

