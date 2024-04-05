A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

District replaces gifted students program, citing diversity concerns

New agenda will be 'more inclusive, equitable and culturally sensitive'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 5, 2024 at 1:23pm

(FOX NEWS) – Seattle Public Schools is replacing its program for gifted students with a more "inclusive" and "equitable" program in an ongoing trend of states scrapping honors classes in the name of diversity.

SPS began phasing out its Highly Capable Cohort (HCC) schools and classrooms for advanced learners in the 2021-22 school year, claiming the program did not address racial inequalities.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Its replacement, called the Highly Capable Neighborhood School Model, will be available in every school by the 2024-25 school year, SPS said. Instead of separate classrooms and schools for gifted students, all students will remain together in the same classroom and the teacher will individualize learning plans for each student.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







District replaces gifted students program, citing diversity concerns
Which U.S. college major is worst for finding a job?
Ex-witch baptizes 200 on Florida beach
Catholic diocese files for bankruptcy over child abuse lawsuits
1 of oldest Christian liturgical books expected to bring in more than $2.6M at auction
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×