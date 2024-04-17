'Very disturbing': Top Dem says Supreme decision is 'tyranny,' not COVID lockdowns

By Harold Hutchinson

Daily Caller News Foundation

The ranking Democrat on a House subcommittee said Tuesday that the Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade was a bigger threat to civil liberty than the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania made the comments about the Dobbs decision during a hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government titled “Liberty, Tyranny, and Accountability: Covid-19 and the Constitution.” Scanlon accused Republicans of backing the “subjugation of women” in her opening remarks during the hearing.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“You can’t have a hearing about tyranny without acknowledging that a person being denied medical care because of someone else’s political or religious beliefs is certainly an exercise of tyranny,” Scanlon claimed. “Since the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade two years ago, state legislatures nationwide have passed laws that threaten women’s reproductive health care with medically unnecessary restrictions.”

Is the overturn of Roe v. Wade tyranny in any way? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WATCH:



“One in three women of reproductive age lives in a state with an abortion ban. Doctors and pharmacists, doing their jobs, and even women who suffer miscarriages have been threatened with criminal charges,” Scanlon continued. “Women who are denied access to healthcare are vulnerable to harm and even sometimes death. To be clear, the Supreme Court’s misguided Dobbs decision did not take away a woman’s underlying right to the freedom to make our own reproductive healthcare decisions, but it did take away important legal protection.”

The hearing touched on damage done by lockdowns, including the learning loss and high absentee rates caused by the closing of schools for in-person learning, and also touched on censorship of opposing viewpoints on COVID-19.

“Today’s hearing is a destructive exercise of revisionist history. So let’s try to correct the record a little bit. Four years ago, our public health officials faced a daunting crisis, the global spread of COVID-19. I find it very disturbing that the majority in its effort to cast legitimate public health measures as tyranny just showed a very misleading video, in which they also tried to blame the Biden administration for actions which were implemented under the Trump administration.”

The Biden administration asked Facebook to censor then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, over Carlson saying that COVID-19 vaccines did not work, according to documents released by then-Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry of Louisiana in January 2023.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!