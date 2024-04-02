A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Diversity training 'forces workers to hide beliefs' for fear of losing job

31% had left former employer because of their endorsement of 'woke' ideology

Around the Web
Published April 2, 2024 at 2:51pm
(Unsplash)

(DAILY SCEPTIC) – A survey by the Free Speech Union reveals that nearly two-thirds of employees who participate in diversity training in the workplace say they have to suppress their genuine opinions for fear of losing their jobs.

The Telegraph has more. "Nearly a quarter say they have been compelled to say things they don’t believe after attending the courses. Members of the minority communities, where the schemes are meant to benefit, were more likely to find the training conflicted with their views, the survey of 800 employees found."

"One person surveyed, a white woman in her late 50s, said: 'I think everyone is too scared to speak about topics like this any more and certainly free speech doesn’t exist in my company.' It comes after Kemi Badenoch told the Telegraph that Britain’s diversity push had been 'counterproductive' and that many equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) initiatives are “snake oil."

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







