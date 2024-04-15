Divided state's fight over Joe Biden's open borders plan ends up in court

Colorado has become a microcosm of the divisions facing America because of Joe Biden's open borders policy, enacted when he took office and by executive order trashed President Donald Trump's security plans.

And it's ended up in court.

The state, a far-left outpost in the American West now after a few well-endowed billionaires decided to turn the state Democrat a few years ago and donated liberally to Democrat state legislative candidates in amounts that left GOP contenders gasping, is seriously divided now.

Denver, long a "sanctuary" promoter, has been dealing with tens of thousands of illegal aliens under Biden's policies. The city has had to slash other budget categories to provide food, housing and the like to the multitude of needy individuals who have arrived thanks to Biden.

The leftists in the legislature also aggravated the situation by adopting several laws that prevent local governments from reaching agreements with the federal government over detention of illegal aliens, and even one that bans local law enforcement from detaining illegals on a federal detainer.

So now two counties have sued the state.

The lawsuit is by El Paso and Douglas counties and targets a 2023 law that limits their ability to work with federal officials to detain illegals, and a 2019 law blocking arrests based on federal detainers.

Those laws, the counties charge, are pre-empted by federal law and are unconstitutional, according to a report from the Denver Gazette.

The state actually has gone further, with an additional law that bans state judicial officials from even sharing information with federal immigration law enforcement.

"The nation is facing an immigration crisis," the counties charge in their complaint. "The nation, the state, and local governments need to cooperate and share resources to address this crisis. Colorado House Bills 19-1124 and 23-1100 prohibit the necessary cooperation and create dangerous conditions for the state and migrants."

Further, the laws violate the state constitution's provisions regarding intergovernmental relations, and the distribution powers.

Douglas County officials have confirmed that other counties are looking to join.

They already have distanced themselves from Denver's sanctuary agenda, which will just this year cost taxpayers $90 million for food, housing and transportation for illegals.

The report explained about 40,000 people from South and Central American arrive in Denver in the last year or so, and officials there even have admitted they are asking the migrants to move along to other cities.

The resistance to the ideology also has appeared in resolutions and other actions from major cities like Aurora and Colorado Springs, which have said they cannot afford to provide all those aid programs.

Commissioners in Douglas County also recently adopted a preventive measure, ordering that drivers of commercial vehicles that make unscheduled stops there to deliver illegals will face fines of $1,000 per passenger. They also could have their buses seized.

Sheriff Darren Weekly, of Douglas County, said it's a safety issue.

"For us to be restricted and have our hands tied, to say we can’t communicate legitimate information to the feds, or hold information that could be dangerous to our community, it just does not make sense," he said.

Around the nation, those states recognizing the value of secure national borders have been in conflict with "sanctuary" apologists and leftist enclaves ever since Biden took office and opened the border.



