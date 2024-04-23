Docs show Biden collusion with prosecutors over Mar-a-Lago raid

Even as legal and criminal questions were being raised about classified government documents that Joe Biden had kept from his years as vice president – without permission or authorization – he was colluding with prosecutors to attack President Trump over documents he had kept from his presidency, newly available evidence shows.

The Biden classified documents case came to an abrupt conclusion when a special prosecutor confirmed that Biden likely had willfully and knowingly kept those documents illegally. Biden even boasted to a ghostwriter that he had them, and read parts of the secret papers to the writer.

But the special counsel recommended against any charges because of Biden's "diminished" capacity.

But the case against Trump, who as president actually had the authority to declassify documents at will, has exploded into a full-blown federal criminal case, with multiple charges from Democrat attorney Jack Smith.

Now there are reports that "Biden’s White House had direct ties to the Mar-a-Lago raid. The Biden regime was also directly tied to Jack Smith’s investigation despite claims to the contrary from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland."

That's the assessment from The Gateway Pundit, which confirmed Judge Aileen Cannon, hearing the documents case against Trump, ordered key parts of the evidence to be unredacted and released.

NEW: Thanks to order by Judge Cannon, key evidence related to classified docs case is now unredacted. On the left: What DOJ/Jack Smith wanted to conceal. On the right: Now we know why. More proof of collaboration btw Biden White House and NARA to concoct a case. pic.twitter.com/YVHVmAfOai — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) April 22, 2024

The report explained that Smith "wanted to hide the fact that the National Archives had several conversations with the Biden White House."

Presidents keeping papers from their presidential years is not uncommon. In fact, even vice presidents do it, documented by Biden's stashes of classified documents in his home, office and even boxes in his unsecured garage. Further, Trump Vice President Mike Pence also was found to have had such documents, but no charges were filed.

Usually the nation's Archives agency negotiates with outgoing officers for any disputed documents, and Trump has explained his team was working with the feds on that issue. Then abruptly, the Biden team decided to take the issue into the criminal courts.

That apparently was the trigger for the unprecedented SWAT-style FBI raid on Trump's home in Florida.

The move widely is considered to be part of a multi-prong attack by Democrats to try to obtain any sort of conviction of President Trump that they could use against him to try to make sure he doesn't beat Biden in the 2024 race. In recent months, Trump actually has gained support as more and more cases are brought against him.

The newly released evidence reveals that Archives lawyer Gary Stern confirmed he had had "several conversations" with the White House about the dispute.

The report charged, "U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s claims about 'independence' from investigations into Trump are LIES. The Biden White House and DOJ were involved in developing a criminal case against Trump for 'mishandling of classified documents.'"

Further, the report confirmed, "The unredacted documents show the Department of Energy discovered Trump had an active security clearance after he was indicted so they retroactively terminated it."

