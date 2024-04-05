Doctoral student confronts 'whiteness' by crushing porcelain eggshells

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A doctoral student explores the ways porcelain can be used to confront “whiteness” by crushing crafted eggshells. Victoria Burgher, a researcher at the University of Westminster, detailed her research in the Holt Journal for Artistic Research.

One way includes performance art involving stepping on porcelain eggshells while reciting a speech called “shattering whiteness.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The performance ended with me knocking the porcelain pot off its plinth, which smashed loudly and violently on the floor,” she wrote.

Read the full story ›