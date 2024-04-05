A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED

Doctoral student confronts 'whiteness' by crushing porcelain eggshells

Did her performance actually only highlight her own 'privilege'?

Published April 5, 2024 at 1:31pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A doctoral student explores the ways porcelain can be used to confront “whiteness” by crushing crafted eggshells. Victoria Burgher, a researcher at the University of Westminster, detailed her research in the Holt Journal for Artistic Research.

One way includes performance art involving stepping on porcelain eggshells while reciting a speech called “shattering whiteness.”

“The performance ended with me knocking the porcelain pot off its plinth, which smashed loudly and violently on the floor,” she wrote.

