A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthSCIENCE IS AMAZING

Doctors use plastic wrap to save baby born with organs outside her body

Infant had extreme form of gastroschisis

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 5, 2024 at 1:48pm

(LIFENEWS) – Doctors saved a baby born with her organs outside of her body by using a surprisingly simple trick and no surgery.

Sadie Montgomery, 21, from Wilshire, United Kingdom, went in for her 12-week scan and discovered that her preborn daughter, Dorothy, had an extreme form of gastroschisis. Dorothy had a hole in her belly button that allowed her intestines to extend outside of her body. The CDC says, “The hole can be small or large and sometimes other organs, such as the stomach and liver, can be found outside of the baby’s body as well.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Dorothy’s case was particularly severe. Not only did her intestines protrude outside her body, but also her fallopian tubes, kidneys, stomach, liver, and ovaries.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Doctors use plastic wrap to save baby born with organs outside her body
100% cancer remission achieved in ALL patients in groundbreaking study
Doctoral student confronts 'whiteness' by crushing porcelain eggshells
District replaces gifted students program, citing diversity concerns
Which U.S. college major is worst for finding a job?
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×