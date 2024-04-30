'Don't do it': Ex-porn star who found Jesus begs Kanye West not to start XXX studio

(CBN NEWS) -- In what has been nothing short of a dramatic fall from faith, rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West — who once touted an epic salvation story — has announced plans to launch a pornography studio.

“No, don’t do it,” Brittni De La Mora, a former porn star who has found freedom in Christ, emphatically urged West in the latest episode of CBN’s “Faith vs. Culture.” “I think that Kanye is such a creative genius. I believe that his gifts are given to him by God and it’s devastating to see him wanting to use his gifts to serve Satan and not God. It’s really heartbreaking.”

West, 46, announced the venture — which he is reportedly launching with longtime pornographer Mike Moz, the ex-husband of adult film star Stormy Daniels — via X. The “Donda” rapper has since deleted his social media, seemingly in response to the intense backlash he’s faced over the news.

Read the full story ›