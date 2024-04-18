'Don't know why anybody would think I like hoodies,' says Fetterman of new Jewish sweatshirt

(JNS) -- More than 100 Yeshiva University students met last week in Washington with Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), one of Israel’s most vocal supporters in the U.S. Congress.

The Pennsylvania Democrat posted photos on social media holding a blue Yeshiva sweatshirt that states “Yeshiva University. Am Yisrael chai. Together with Israel.” (The Hebrew phrase means, “The nation of Israel lives.”)

“I don’t know why anybody would think I like hoodies,” the senator, known for his hooded sweatshirts, joked on Friday.

