Double her money: Kari Lake has huge first fundraising quarter

Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake of Arizona brought in $4.1 million in the first fundraising quarter of 2024, her campaign announced on Sunday.

Lake’s haul is roughly twice as much as she raised in 2023’s last fundraising quarter, and she now has $2.5 million in cash on hand, according to her campaign. The Republican’s opponent, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, announced on April 2 that his campaign topped $7.5 million in the first fundraising quarter with more than $9.6 million in the bank.

“Kari Lake doubled her fundraising haul from last quarter. She is seeing strong from grassroots donors and Arizona donors,” a Lake campaign spokesperson said in a statement. “Gallego is Far-Left, and out of step with Arizonans. Just like President Trump, Kari is preforming strong in Arizona and will win in November.”

Lake brought in $1.3 million from just over 40,000 contributions from roughly 22,000 individual donors, and 99% of donations were small dollar amounts under $200, according to the campaign. The Republican brought in contributions from all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

The campaign brought in $330,000 at a fundraiser in Washington, D.C., on March 6 — the day after independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced she wouldn’t seek another term. Gallego’s campaign said it raised $1 million in the 24 hours following Sinema’s decision.

Lake received backing from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) during the fundraising period, as well as received endorsements from GOP Sens. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Josh Hawley of Missouri, J.D. Vance of Ohio, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming.

In the fourth fundraising quarter of 2023, Lake’s campaign brought in $2.1 million and entered the election year with just over $1 million in the bank, according to the Federal Election Commission filing. Gallego’s campaign raised $3.3 million during the same period and reported $6.5 million on hand.

A Bullfinch Group survey released on Friday found Lake and Gallego tied at 41%, with 10% supporting an unnamed independent candidate. An Emerson College poll published on March 20 indicated Gallego was leading by four points, with 16% remaining undecided.

The Cook Political Report characterizes the race for Sinema’s seat as a “Toss Up” for 2024, along with Senate races in Montana, Nevada and Ohio.

