Drag queen makes tiny kids chant 'Free Palestine'

Event was titled 'Queer Storytime for Palestine'

Published April 26, 2024 at 2:46pm

(Unsplash)

(MODERNITY) – Video has emerged of a drag queen leading children barely older than toddler age in chanting “Free Palestine” during a so called “Queer Storytime for Palestine” event in Massachusetts.

The event, featuring a drag queen going by the name of ‘Lil Miss Hot Mess’, took place earlier this month at the Northampton Center for the Arts. The event was advertised by the organisers as “dancing, celebrating Palestine culture, learning about queer heroes and doing arts and crafts.”

According to the hosts, Valley Families for Palestine, profits from the event were donated to alQaws, a Palestinian organisation that is “working for queer liberation.” Video captured at the event shows ‘Hot Mess’ reading her book titled “If You’re a Drag Queen and You Know It,” and ordering the kids “If you’re a drag queen and you know it shout ‘Free Palestine.'”

Read the full story ›

