EEOC demands employers provide abortion accommodations

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Bridget Sielicki

Live Action News

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) released a final rule clarification to the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) last week, mandating that employers must make accommodations for women who get abortions.

The PWFA, which became law last June, stipulates that employers must offer workplace accommodations to pregnant women, including assistance such as time off for prenatal or postnatal appointments and recovery from childbirth, and accommodations related to seating, breaks for food, water and restroom needs, light duty, breastfeeding, and miscarriage. Now, with the EEOC’s final ruling, abortion is included in the act’s definition of “pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions” — meaning employers have to offer “reasonable accommodations,” including time off, for women to get abortions.

The measure applies to all employers with more than 15 employees, so long that it does not pose an “undue hardship on the operation of the business of the covered entity.”

The EEOC did note that the stipulation does not require employers to pay for abortions. “With respect to abortion, the PWFA’s requirements are narrow and will likely concern only a request by a qualified employee for leave from work,” the commission said in a statement.

Does the U.S. federal government now stand for death instead of life? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) issued a statement Friday criticizing the Biden administration’s new rule.

“No employer should be forced to participate in an employee’s decision to end the life of their child,” said Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee for Religious Liberty.

“The bipartisan Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, as written, is a pro-life law that protects the security and physical health of pregnant mothers and their preborn children. It is indefensible for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to twist the law in a way that violates the consciences of pro-life employers by making them facilitate abortions. No employer should be forced to participate in an employee’s decision to end the life of their child.”

The new rule is set to take effect 60 days from its publication date, which was Friday, April 19.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]



SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!