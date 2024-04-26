Egyptian Islamic extremists destroy homes in Christian village

(WORTHY NEWS) – Islamic extremists destroyed homes and property belonging to a Christian community in Minya Province, Egypt, earlier this week after hearing rumors about plans to build a church in the area, Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) reports.

The Christian village of Al-Fawakher in Minya Province was raided by extremists on April 23, CSW said. According to CSW sources, local police and firefighters were called, and they acted fast to bring the situation under control.

A police investigation has been launched to arrest the perpetrators, including those who incited the violence by spreading a false rumor about the church building, CSW said.

