Election fraud investigator arrested, then released, in attempt to get him to 'shut up'

An election fraud investigator who has documented multiple cases of "Smurf" campaign donations, those made in the name of a person who was unaware his or her name was being used, has been arrested, then released, in a Wisconsin election fraud dispute.

A report in the Wisconsin Daily Star documents the case involving Peter Bernegger, the chief of Election Watch in Wisconsin.

He was charged with sending a document through the mail, "simulating a legal process," after he filed numerous complaints against officials and candidates who, he charges his evidence shows, took donations facilitated by activists in the names of unsuspecting voters, the report said.

He posted a signature bail and was released.

"This is politically motivated where they are trying to shut me up, to shut us all up. For those who don’t know, this is the second time they have come after me; the first time was dismissed in 15 minutes when the judge learned the truth of the matter," he explained.

The previous case involved claims he harassed Meagan Wolfe of the Wisconsin Elections Commission but there was no evidence, resulting in dismissal.

His second arrest came after he filed six complaints against Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, which are before the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, the report said.

He was given an unsigned letter from Ismael Ozanne, a DA in Dane County, accusing him of the "legal process."

"Wisconsin statute 946.68 states that it is illegal to send or deliver legal documents, including a complaint 'that directs a person to perform or refrain from performing a specified act and compliance with which is enforceable by a court or governmental agency,'" the report explained.

But he got no summons and had filed for dismissal, so he didn't appear in court.

The judge, however, issued an arrest warrant and Bernegger told the publication he was released on a signature bond.

"All they wanted was for me to shut and stop filing lawsuits," he explained.

The report documented his research has uncovered "Smurfing" in elections dating back to 2010, when ACORN, which later turned into ActBlue, was active and donating.

He explained, in the report, progressive activists use bots to take names from the FEC website, where the donor has indicated they are retired or have left the employment space blank. He said he believes they target these types of donors since 'they are unlikely to be able to fight back.' They then make thousands of small donations in those donors’ names without their knowledge to ActBlue and Democratic candidates."

He said the real crimes involved are identity theft, money laundering, violations of banking regulations and such.

He alleged on social media Kaul, formerly a lawyer for Hillary Clinton, benefited from Smurf donations.

"One of the elderly donors whose name was used, 79-year-old Lydia Foght, allegedly made 26,880 political contributions to him and others over about five and a half years," the report explained.

He also charges that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of Georgia, who has faced multiple scandals of her own in trying to create a RICO case against President Trump, allegedly accepted $184,916.45 in smurfing contributions.

