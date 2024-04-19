Elementary school district defends teaching kids lesson on made-up pronouns

(WAGM-TV) – A public school district in Michigan is planning on teaching elementary students about pronouns in an effort to help all students feel understood and included. The new lesson plan in DeWitt Public Schools will explore pronouns through discussion and literature.

A statement from district superintendent Dr. Shanna Spickard reads: “This lesson is to emphasize the importance of inclusivity, which is a core value of the district. The mini-lesson is not designed to challenge or alter family beliefs, instead, it aims to ensure a safe and respectful learning environment.”

However, the lesson plan is sparking debate across the community with opposing views from parents. Brandi Strahan, a parent whose kids attend DeWitt Elementary Schools, said she believes elementary school is too young for a discussion about pronouns. “They don’t need to learn, you know, about anything that’s personal or sexualized or, you know, gender-specific, at five years old,” Strahan said. “Those are my babies, and that’s my right and my husband’s right.”

