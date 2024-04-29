A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
End of Wall Street landlord? Lawmakers aim at hedge funds scooping up family homes to rent out

'It's an antitrust in spirit bill'

Published April 29, 2024 at 6:45pm

(Image by neufal54 from Pixabay)

(DAILY MAIL) -- U.S. lawmakers are clamping down on Wall Street landlords after they spent billions of dollars scooping up family homes during the pandemic.

Democrats in the Senate and House are sponsoring legislation which would force investment funds that own single-family homes to sell up. In Ohio, a Republican-led bill could drive out institutional owners through taxation.

Companies backed by Wall Street have been on a home-buying frenzy in recent years. In 2022, more than one in every four single-family home sold was bought by an investment firm.

Read the full story ›

×