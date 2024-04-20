Episcopal priest among dozen men arrested in undercover sting for allegedly soliciting minors for sex

(THE BLAZE) – An Episcopal priest from a Houston church was arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor for sex along with more than a dozen other men in a sting operation.

"Operation Home Alone 2024" was conducted by the Collin County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Dallas Police Department, and the Plano Police Department. The undercover operation ran from April 9 to 11 and targeted individuals who sought out minors for sex online.

The man travelled to Collin County in hopes of meeting underage children for sex at undisclosed locations, according to Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner.

