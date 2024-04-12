A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldFOOD FOR THOUGHT

New regulation requires ALL chicken owners to register with government

Lawbreakers could face enormous fine, jail time

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 12, 2024 at 2:55pm

(USSA NEWS) – All chicken owners will soon be forced to register with the United Kingdom government or face up to six months in prison or a £5,000 fine. The government’s new regulations come as the country tries to prevent another bird flu outbreak.

“Under the changes announced last month, there will be new requirements for all bird keepers – regardless of the size of their flock – to officially register their birds,” a Bolton Council press release stated.

The press release explained that prior to the new United Kingdom regulations, only individuals who had 50 chickens or more were required to register with the government. Chicken owners will now be required to register their birds with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs by October 1 of this year.

