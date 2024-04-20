A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election PoliticsELECTION 2024

Even with trial burden, Trump outcampaigns Biden

Strategy may have inadvertently highlighted Biden's weaknesses on campaign trail

Published April 20, 2024 at 4:14pm
President Donald J. Trump prepares to sign a plaque placed along the border wall Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Texas-Mexico border near Alamo, Texas. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump prepares to sign a plaque placed along the border wall Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Texas-Mexico border near Alamo, Texas. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Many Democrats see the trial of former President Donald Trump, prosecuted by the elected Democratic district attorney of Manhattan, as a valuable political tool. While Trump is tied down in a courtroom, required to be in court every day trial is in session, President Joe Biden can be out on the campaign trail, meeting voters. What a contrast, Democrats say (while at the same time denying that District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump is politically motivated).

Maybe the tie-Trump-down strategy will work. It’s only been happening for a week, and with that and other trials, Democrats hope to immobilize Trump for most, if not all, of the presidential campaign. But so far, the strategy may have inadvertently highlighted Biden’s weaknesses, and Trump’s strengths, on the campaign trail.

It should probably go without saying, but Trump is good with crowds. On April 10, while heading to a fundraiser, he stopped into a Chick-fil-A in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta. Trump walked in and began schmoozing with the staff, mostly young black people, and then with the customers. He bought 30 milkshakes for the group. He signed a MAGA hat. He joked around. He posed for pictures. It wasn’t anything extraordinary, but it got a lot of attention, especially in the conservative press, where it was taken as evidence of Trump’s increasing appeal to black voters. (The visit had been arranged by black conservative pro-Trump activists in Georgia.)

