A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Politics Scandals U.S. WND News CenterWND

Evidence suggests Biden may have 'set up' Trump in documents case

GSA ordered '45' to pick up six pallets of papers

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published April 29, 2024 at 3:17pm
FBI photo of documents seized in the raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

FBI photo of documents seized in the raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Investigative reporter Julie Kelly has uncovered a stunning witness statement that suggests, very strongly, that Joe Biden set up President Donald Trump's "documents" criminal case.

On social media, she posted an excerpt of testimony from an FBI agent being grilled about Trump's possession of his own presidential papers at his home in Mar-a-Lago.

Those were the papers that apparently were targeted by an FBI SWAT-style raid on Trump's home.

And the papers were similar to the ones Joe Biden had concealed in an office, in his home and in his unsecured garage, before a special counsel recommended against charging him because of his "diminished" capacities.

The difference is that those papers were from when Biden was vice president and he never had authority to declassify them. Trump, as president, did. And the case against Trump is considered by many analysts to be part of a massive "lawfare" war against Trump, with the goal by Democrats of undermining, or even killing, his 2024 presidential campaign.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Did Biden set up Trump in the classified documents case?

Kelly's posting included this from an agent: "One of the things I wanted to talk about, if you remember sometime after the administration ended, GSA had approximately six pallets of items, boxes I believe, that were stored in Virginia. And at some point – I guess there were (sic) maybe a time limit, I'm not entirely sure – they contacted the office of 45 to inform them that, you know, they have to go. They – someone has to pick them up, or they have to be shipped, or something to that effect."

Kelly noted, "WELL WELL WELL I am pretty sure we never heard this part of the 'classifieds documents/box' story! … FBI agent says GSA was holding large quantity of Trump's boxes in VA and then ordered his team to come get them. I am sure NOTHING hanky happened there…"

A report at PJMedia, which described the revelation as a "new bombshell," noted that Judge Aileen Cannon, hearing claims by the Biden administration that Trump illegally had his presidential papers in his home, "unsealed a trove of new documents that (special counsel) Jack Smith fought to keep hidden."

Those included exchanges of information among the Biden administration and others about a case against Trump.

The report charged, "So, it appears that the Biden administration may have been responsible for shipping classified information to Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. This development is significant because Trump has previously blamed the GSA for packing the boxes that contained the classified documents…"

The feds later accused Trump of "stealing" the documents, and used that as a "pretext" for the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid in August 2022.

"It was a set-up from the get-go," Tom Fitton of government watchdog Judicial Watch told the publication.

The report explained, "While this may not prove the Biden administration set up Trump in the classified documents case, considering the way the Biden administration has abused the legal system against Trump, no one can confidently say they wouldn't."

But it noted other questions that now have arisen.

"If the GSA had been in possession of the boxes, why wasn't a review of the materials conducted before they instructed Trump's team to get them? When it comes to classified information, they wouldn't have expected Trump and his staff to be responsible for ensuring that classified documents weren't among the records. Perhaps they did review the contents of the boxes and knew classified documents were contained in them before they told Trump's people to come get them."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







'Shocking and severe': Biden sued for creating new definition for 'sex'
Now it's the United States that gets caught persecuting Christians
Evidence suggests Biden may have 'set up' Trump in documents case
WATCH: Joe Biden turns back on Wounded Warriors, Jill swings him around
Biden warned terror attack on U.S. not 'if' but 'when'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×