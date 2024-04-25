Ex-CNN anchor taking own kids to Israel to be 'safer' amid unhinged anti-Israel protests in NYC

(FAITHWIRE) -- Ex-CNN anchor Campbell Brown posted a sobering message on social media Sunday. The former TV host said she is taking her sons to Israel, where they will “be safer and feel more welcomed” than they currently are in New York City, where pro-Palestinian protests rage.

“I’m on my way to Israel, where my two sons will be safer and feel more welcomed than they would be today on the Upper West Side,” Brown wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

I’m on my way to Israel where my two sons will be safer and feel more welcomed than they would be today on the Upper West Side. #AmYisraelChai — Campbell Brown (@campbell_brown) April 21, 2024

The former Facebook vice president of media partnerships at Meta also shared the hashtag #AmYisraelChai. Am Yisrael Chai means “the people of Israel live” and is often used during moments of hardship facing the Jewish people.

