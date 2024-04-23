Ex-Obama adviser facing child-sex accusations

An expert may have concluded that the U.S. government, under Joe Biden, has become a de facto middleman in child trafficking, but now a man who advised both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton has been accused of child sex offenses.

A new report from Daily Fetched explains Rahamim Shy, 46, formerly a senior policy adviser to Clinton and Obama during his administration, "was arrested by British police in Bedfordshire."

He was accused of arranging the commission of a child sex offense, the report said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He also was accused of possessing various indecent images of children.

The report noted that he's an American living in New Jersey, and during his time in the White House he directed "U.S. strategy against Islamic terrorists."

Is everything about Barack Obama's administration perverted? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

JUST IN: President Barack Obama's former senior policy advisor Rahamim Shy has been charged with child s*x offenses. Shy worked under the Obama Administration and helped on the U.S.'s strategy to combat terrorists from Al Qaeda and the Taliban. According to the Daily Mail, Shy… pic.twitter.com/zju4WuyakD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 21, 2024

During his government tenure, he also advised the Department of Defense and offered his "expertise" to a NATO-led group that worked in Afghanistan.

After the Obama administration, he worked at Citi Bank.

WND had reported that the charge about the U.S. government being a "middleman" in child trafficking came from journalist and Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Uzay Bulut.

"The criminal practice of trafficking and abusing hundreds of thousands of migrant children who cross the southern border," Bulut wrote on the organization's website, "is now, thanks to the open-border policy of the Biden administration, apparently 'normal' inside the U.S."

He cited federal statistics about the millions of illegals encountered at the border in recent years, but pointedly notes that "at least 85,000 children are believed to be missing."

"Many of those children are raped," he explained, "used for forced labor, and forced to undertake brutal jobs ostensibly to 'work off' their debt by the criminal cartels who reportedly now control the Mexican side of the border and brought the children in."

And he cites the comments from whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas, who told the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement just weeks ago, "Whether intentional or not, it can be argued that the U.S. government has become the middleman in a large scale, multi-billion-dollar, child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!