Ex-witch baptizes 200 on Florida beach

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – More than 200 people were baptized along a scenic Florida beach on Easter Sunday as part of a worship service hosted by a revivalist who once dabbled in the occult before she was freed by Christ.

Jenny Weaver, a revivalist and senior leader of the Core Group mentorship organization, organized and led the service, which featured communion, singing and baptisms under the sunny skies of Clearwater Beach. More than 200 were baptized, according to CBN.

Weaver’s Instagram account is filled with pictures and videos of the event showing hundreds of people gathering in the water and on the beach and pier, as joy-filled individuals – one by one – are baptized. “We’re taking back territory that Satan stole,” she wrote on Instagram.

