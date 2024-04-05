A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithGOOD NEWS!

Ex-witch baptizes 200 on Florida beach

'We're taking back territory that Satan stole'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 5, 2024 at 12:48pm

(Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – More than 200 people were baptized along a scenic Florida beach on Easter Sunday as part of a worship service hosted by a revivalist who once dabbled in the occult before she was freed by Christ.

Jenny Weaver, a revivalist and senior leader of the Core Group mentorship organization, organized and led the service, which featured communion, singing and baptisms under the sunny skies of Clearwater Beach. More than 200 were baptized, according to CBN.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Weaver’s Instagram account is filled with pictures and videos of the event showing hundreds of people gathering in the water and on the beach and pier, as joy-filled individuals – one by one – are baptized. “We’re taking back territory that Satan stole,” she wrote on Instagram.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Ex-witch baptizes 200 on Florida beach
Catholic diocese files for bankruptcy over child abuse lawsuits
1 of oldest Christian liturgical books expected to bring in more than $2.6M at auction
100,000 live salmon spill out of overturned truck – and most end up swimming away in creek
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former bodyguard claims music mogul had tapes of politicians and princes
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×