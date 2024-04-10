A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Why exercising at night may be best for health

61% lower risk of death from any cause!

Published April 10, 2024 at 7:24pm
Army 1st Sgt. Christopher Williams, from U.S. Army Central Forward, based in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, completes a leg tuck during an Army Combat Fitness Test, Jan. 25, 2021. The ACFT is the Army's upcoming measure of Soldier fitness, and its events test Soldier's strength and endurance all while working to replicate movements that could possibly be used in a combat scenario.(Photo by Army Reserve Sgt. Jermaine Jackson)

Army 1st Sgt. Christopher Williams, from U.S. Army Central Forward, based in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, completes a leg tuck during an Army Combat Fitness Test, Jan. 25, 2021. (Photo by Army Reserve Sgt. Jermaine Jackson)

(STUDY FINDS) -- When it comes to staying healthy, we’ve long been told that any exercise is good exercise. But does it matter what time of day you break a sweat? According to a new study published in Diabetes Care, for people who are overweight, squeezing in some evening activity may pack an extra punch against cardiovascular disease and early death.

Researchers from the University of Sydney and other institutions analyzed data from nearly 30,000 participants in the UK Biobank study to see how the timing of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity impacted health outcomes over an 8-year period. Moderate-to-vigorous activity included things like brisk walking, cycling, gardening, and sports that get your heart pumping.

The study focused specifically on individuals who were obese, with a body mass index (BMI) over 30. Obesity and its common companion, Type 2 diabetes, can throw off the body’s metabolic rhythms, so researchers wanted to see if strategically timing exercise could help counteract some of these imbalances.

Read the full story ›

