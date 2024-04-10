Why exercising at night may be best for health

(STUDY FINDS) -- When it comes to staying healthy, we’ve long been told that any exercise is good exercise. But does it matter what time of day you break a sweat? According to a new study published in Diabetes Care, for people who are overweight, squeezing in some evening activity may pack an extra punch against cardiovascular disease and early death.

Researchers from the University of Sydney and other institutions analyzed data from nearly 30,000 participants in the UK Biobank study to see how the timing of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity impacted health outcomes over an 8-year period. Moderate-to-vigorous activity included things like brisk walking, cycling, gardening, and sports that get your heart pumping.

The study focused specifically on individuals who were obese, with a body mass index (BMI) over 30. Obesity and its common companion, Type 2 diabetes, can throw off the body’s metabolic rhythms, so researchers wanted to see if strategically timing exercise could help counteract some of these imbalances.

