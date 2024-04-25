A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
The Exorcist Files: How a hit podcast about demons is leading people to Christ

'When you see a chair levitate for the 83rd time, it gets old'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 24, 2024 at 8:25pm

(CBN NEWS) -- God is using an unusual topic to spread the Gospel in a podcast that has become a huge success: exorcism and spiritual warfare.

With more than seven and a half million downloads, The Exorcist Files has topped Spotify charts for more than 40 weeks. The creators of the show recently launched a Kickstarter to fund Season 2 with a goal of raising $40,000. They hit that number within four hours of the Kickstarter being live, and have since raised more than four times their goal. Loyal listeners include an array of Catholics, Protestants, and horror fans.

The creator, Ryan Bethea, told CBN News he first got into this when he was hoping to do a podcast on miracles, but God instead led him down a very different path that included understanding evil, the demonic realm, and modern-day spiritual warfare.

Read the full story ›

