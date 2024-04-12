A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Expired cans of salmon from decades ago reveal big surprise

Parasites can tell us a lot about an ecosystem

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 12, 2024 at 12:45pm

(SCIENCE ALERT) – Canned salmon are the unlikely heroes of an accidental back-of-the-pantry natural history museum, with decades of Alaskan marine ecology preserved in brine and tin. Parasites can tell us a lot about an ecosystem, because they're usually up in the business of several species. But unless they cause some major problem to humans, historically we haven't paid them much attention.

That's a problem for parasite ecologists, like Natalie Mastick and Chelsea Wood from the University of Washington, who had been searching for a way to retroactively track the effects parasites had on Pacific Northwestern marine mammals.

So when Wood got a call from Seattle's Seafood Products Association, asking if she'd be interested in taking boxes of dusty old expired cans of salmon – dating back to the 1970s – off their hands, her answer was, unequivocally, yes.

Read the full story ›

