'Extraordinary': CNN anchor stunned by own poll showing most call Trump presidency a success

CNN host Jim Acosta on Monday was astounded by a Sunday poll showing a majority of Americans perceive former President Donald Trump’s term as successful.

The CNN poll found that 55% of Americans believe Trump’s presidency was a success, while the same percentage of voters said in January 2021 that it was a failure. Acosta said on “CNN Newsroom With Jim Acosta” that it was “extraordinary” that some voters look back fondly at Trump’s presidency, citing the number of deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

“The other thing that’s in that poll is it shows that a lot of Americans view Donald Trump’s presidency as a success, which is extraordinary given the fact that a million people died from COVID,” Acosta said.

“Based on this poll, if the election were held today, Donald Trump would go from the courthouse to the White House,” CNN political commentator Alice Stewart said. “No questions asked.”

Over 60% of voters believe President Joe Biden’s term has been a failure so far, which is a higher percentage than in January 2022 when it was 57%, according to the new CNN poll.

“[Trump’s] presidency ended with an insurrection at the Capitol,” Acosta said. “Maria, how is it that the Democrats have not been able to get that message across to voters and that they can’t break through this short-term memory?” he asked Democratic strategist Maria Cardona.

Voters are significantly more approving of the success of Trump’s presidency now compared to the fall of 2020, and margins on issues such as the economy, law and order, immigration and the pandemic have increased, a recent New York Times/Siena College survey found.

A recent CBS News/YouGov survey also indicated 46% of registered voters believe Trump’s term was “good” or “excellent,” while just 33% said the same of Biden’s. A panel of undecided voters from Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin featured on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” unanimously raised their hands when asked if Trump’s economic policies would be preferable for their families.

