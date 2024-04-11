Eye injuries surge following solar eclipse

(FOX NEWS) – Immediately after Monday’s solar eclipse, the number of people searching Google for eye-related injuries jumped while one doctor in New York City says she treated a surge of patients with eye pain.

"I had several patients come in panicking saying ‘I don't want to go blind,’" Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a New York City-based double board-certified doctor tells Fox News Digital. "I couldn't believe it, people actually looked at the eclipse without protection."

Doctors and eye specialists had been warning the public for days not to look directly at the sun, but apparently, some did not heed the advice. Looking at the sun without protective equipment such as solar eclipse glasses can harm vision and can lead to serious and permanent damage. Nesheiwat says the sun’s rays can burn the retina and damage the macula, the part of the retina at the back of the eye that is responsible for central vision.

