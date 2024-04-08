A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH

Eye-safety expert debunks false assumptions about your vision during solar eclipse

Can you look at the sun at all, including through your smartphone?

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 7, 2024 at 8:31pm

(Photo by Omid Armin on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- As one of the biggest marvels of science, the solar eclipse carries an air of mystery — which can lead to some mistaken assumptions.

Ahead of the April 8 eclipse, Prevent Blindness, a Chicago health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight, is encouraging eye safety by dispelling some common misconceptions surrounding the eclipse.

Jeff Todd, president and CEO of the organization, shared with Fox News Digital some of the biggest myths — and the truths around them.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Eye-safety expert debunks false assumptions about your vision during solar eclipse
WATCH: Protesters in Michigan chant 'Death to America!' and 'Death to Israel!
'Golden Bachelor' husband and wife live hundreds of miles apart, now reveal reason
'We serve an unbelievable God': Coach immediately gives praise after NCAA title win
Do you use patient portals? Surprising reasons people don't check their health online revealed
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×