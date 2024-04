(FOX NEWS) -- For a long time, legendary performer Rita Moreno has been able to do it all.

An EGOT recipient, activist and proud mother and grandmother, Moreno is now speaking candidly about the limitations she faces at 92.

"I'm constantly calling upon [Fernanda] to do things," the "West Side Story" actress told People magazine of depending on her only daughter. "I have a problem with remembering names, names of things and names of people. It's so much a part of being 92 right now."

