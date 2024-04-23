Most famous 'science' journal: Saying only 2 sexes is 'disinformation'

"Science" as it once was claimed the earth was flat.

Now "science" says it's "misinformation" to claim that there are two sexes.

It is the Scientific American that has published an explanation about how it's wrong to use "scientific misinformation" to "disenfranchise trans people and other marginalized groups."

The article includes comments from Florence Ashley, law professor, and "Simon(e) Sun," a "scientist."

Three types of misinformation are being used against transgender people: oversimplifying scientific knowledge, fabricating and misinterpreting research, and promoting false equivalences. https://t.co/1AOp6Bk6A2 — Scientific American (@sciam) April 20, 2024

So why is there no "binary" reality in sex, they are asked.



Sun said, "The error is simply that the gametes are a determining factor of sex—that once you know what gametes a person produces, that’s their sex and nothing about it can change. But biology is a dynamic system where an organism starts in a particular state and grows through life and through development with multiple systems interacting. That is, more precisely, how sex works. Sex essentialism boils all that down to one, immutable characteristic to preclude transness as a biological phenomenon. If you start with a model of sex that is binary, you'll always produce a binary result. And if you insist that it is true, then it is the only answer that you get."

Ashley added, "There's something to be said about the rhetorical tricks here. The people who use ideas about biological sex against trans people are first appealing to the idea of biology as a description of difference, but then they do a jump and use that conception of biology as a form of meaning. The thing is, we organize society around meaning, not difference. Biology at its core can't tell you what matters to human organizations. So there is a fallacy here of looking at the human difference at the biological level, oversimplifying it, and then saying, 'That's what we should organize people around.' We should really be asking what we care about, and then look to see if biology has anything to say about it. If you go through that exercise, then you realize that biology really has very little, if not virtually nothing, to say about things like trans rights."

A report at Modernity News, however, that it is just as simple and being male or female.

The report noted SA's piece and its notion that "there are three types of 'misinformation," and they are "oversimplifying scientific knowledge, fabricating and misinterpreting research, and promoting false equivalences."

SA claims, "Many of the arguments against trans rights center on the idea that transness itself is not legitimate—that there are just two sexes, period."

To which Modernity pointed out, "There are only two sexes though."

The SA piece also "throws in 'hate' and 'prejudice' and climate change and Donald Trump, all to push" its ideology, according to Modernity.

It explained, "All of this comes in the wake of a major long term study in the UK that concluded that treatment gender-confused children have been offered was built entirely on 'shaky foundations' and that there is 'no good evidence to support the global clinical practice of prescribing hormones to under-18s to pause puberty or transition to the opposite sex.'"

Promoting the trans ideology, which is one of Joe Biden's major goals in office, isn't hard, the SA article explains.

It quotes Ashley saying, "Shut down misinformation and hate when you see it crop up around you. Oftentimes we don't like confrontation, so we just let misinformation go. We need people to start speaking up whenever it comes up. And be loud. We’re in an ecosystem where the anti-trans voices are trying to portray themselves as speaking for a silent majority. We need people to be loud enough to counter any impression of a silent majority."

Modern science — in the name of progress — has gone from trying to understand reality to denying it altogether. Scientific progressivism is a religion. Don't be fooled by the fact that its priests wear lab coats. https://t.co/7VQnvuW2JQ — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 20, 2024

Some social media commenters were not gentle with the claims.

"One type of misinformation is being used to prop up transgender ideology: Denial of the fact that there are only two biological sexes."

