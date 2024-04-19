Farmers find bizarre way to stop 'naughty' sheep from fighting

(NEW YORK POST) – Axe body spray isn’t just reserved for middle school locker rooms anymore. Sold by Unilever, the body spray – once synonymous with overt machismo thanks to the company’s campaign of provocative adverts – is catering to a new consumer: sheep.

In the rolling green hills of the UK’s farmlands, the spirited rams are spritzed with the pungent perfume to keep them from butting heads – no, really.

About 100 miles northeast of London, retired police officer Sam Bryce mists her feisty 4-year-old rams, Cash and Casper, with the body spray, sold across the pond as Lynx. “They puff themselves up and square up to each other and make this grunting noise,” Bryce, 55, told the Wall Street Journal of the notoriously rambunctious creatures, who often brawl over a mate or to assert dominance, not unlike males of other species.

