A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTO YOUR HEALTH

'Fat Studies' journal seeks views outside 'Anglo-American contexts'

Critic says field of research based in 'radical feminism'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 9, 2024 at 1:04pm

(Photo: Boston University)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – “Fat studies” might be too “Anglo-American,” according to editors at an academic journal that studies “fatness.”

The editors of Fat Studies: An Interdisciplinary Journal of Body Weight and Society, said they want to see different viewpoints in a call for papers for an issue to come out in October 2025. The journal previously fell for a hoax “grievance studies” paper about “fat bodybuilding.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Theory and conceptual explorations that have been developed in Anglo-American contexts run the risk of being understood as universal rather than national/regional,” the editors wrote. “This forces e.g. Europe-based scholarship to translate the field into their specific contexts.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Fat Studies' journal seeks views outside 'Anglo-American contexts'
Women's studies conference to attack 'right wing' laws on abortion, trans issues
Army may cut key education benefits as service struggles to recruit, retain troops
Young women are leaving church in unprecedented numbers
Metalworker fired for opposing company's gay pride symbol
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×