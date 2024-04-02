Feds sued for hiding what they said about Tucker Carlson

Officials in the U.S. State Department have been sued for failing to reveal what they said to each other about star journalist Tucker Carlson, who only a few weeks ago was in Moscow to interview Vladimir Putin.

It is Judicial Watch that confirmed it is filing a Freedom of Information lawsuit against State "for all emails and diplomatic notes from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Deputy Security of State Victoria Nuland and other top department officials that reference former Fox News host Tucker Carlson."

"Why is the Biden State Department violating FOIA law to hide records on Tucker Carlson?" wondered Judicial Watch chief Tom Fitton.

The federal officials, so far, have claimed there are "unusual circumstances" that delayed the process of the information sought by the government watchdog.

It was two months ago that the Tucker Carlson Network and X (Twitter) ran Carlson’s interview in Moscow with the Russian president. It was the first interview with Putin to be granted to a Western journalist since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The watchdog submitted a request for documentation on Feb. 7, but officials have failed to comply.

The request is for: "All (2024) emails and diplomatic notes sent to and from the following officials referencing 'Tucker Carlson': Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Deputy Secretary Victoria Nuland, Assistant Secretary James O’Brien, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Yuri Kim, Deputy Assistant Secretary Sonata Coulter, Deputy Assistant Secretary Gabriel Escobar, Deputy Assistant Secretary Joshua Huck, Deputy Assistant Secretary Douglas Jones, Deputy Assistant Secretary Jacqueline Ramos, and/or Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher W. Smith."

