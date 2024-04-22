Are female doctors the key to keeping patients alive longer?

(STUDY FINDS) -- A doctor’s gender matters when it comes to your health. Researchers from UCLA have found that patients receiving treatment from female physicians have lower mortality rates and fewer hospital readmissions compared to those treated by male doctors. Female patients seemed to benefit the most from this “female doctor effect.”

The study, published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, analyzed Medicare claims data from 2016 to 2019 for over 700,000 patients. They found that the mortality rate for female patients was 8.15 percent when receiving care from female physicians, compared to 8.38 percent when the physician was male. While this difference may seem small, it’s considered clinically significant by researchers.

Male patients also fared better under the care of female doctors, though the difference was less pronounced. Their mortality rate was 10.15 percent with female physicians, compared to 10.23 percent with male physicians.

