Final survivor of USS Arizona sinking in Pearl Harbor attack dies at 102

(JUST THE NEWS) – Lou Conter, the final survivor of the the USS Arizona's sinking during the 1941 Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, has died at the age of 102.

The attack saw the Empire of Japan's 1st Air Fleet under Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto assault the pivotal American naval base in Hawaii and sink several U.S. battleships, including the Arizona, while damaging several more battleships and sinking numerous support craft. The battle served as the primary catalyst for American entry into World War II.

Conter's family confirmed his passing on Monday at his home in Grass Valley, Calif., according to the Associated Press. The cause of death was congestive heart failure.

