Former hostage reveals Hamas terrorist demanded marriage, she stay in Gaza

'I pretended to laugh so he wouldn't shoot me in the head'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 26, 2024 at 5:02pm

(JERUSALEM POST) – Noga Weiss, an 18-year-old former hostage, told N12 on Thursday that her terrorist captor had demanded her hand in marriage and insisted that she stay in Gaza to raise his children.

Weiss, who was released on her 50th day in captivity as part of a temporary ceasefire agreement, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Beeri on October 7. After 14 days in captivity, her captor gave her a ring and demanded that she stay in Gaza to marry him and have his children.

“He told me, ‘Everyone will be released, but you will stay here with me and have my children,’” she recalled. “I pretended to laugh so he wouldn’t shoot me in the head.”

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







