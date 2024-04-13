A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
The fried chicken is in New York, the cashier is in the Philippines

Virtual assistants paid far less than on-site workers

Published April 13, 2024 at 11:38am

(DNYUZ) – At Sansan Chicken in Long Island City, Queens, the cashier beamed a wide smile and recommended the fried chicken sandwich. Or maybe she suggested the tonkatsu — it was hard to tell, because the internet connection from her home in the Philippines was spotty.

Romy, who declined to give her last name, is one of 12 virtual assistants greeting customers at a handful of restaurants in New York City, from halfway across the world.

The virtual hosts could be the vanguard of a rapidly changing restaurant industry, as small-business owners seek relief from rising commercial rents and high inflation. Others see a model rife for abuse: The remote workers are paid $3 an hour, according to their management company, while the minimum wage in the city is $16.

