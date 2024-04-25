A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsFEARS OF THE FUTURE

Gen-Z embraces anti-work anthem found on TikTok

'Me thinking about quitting my job & living out a van'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 25, 2024 at 11:57am
Van life (Pexels)

Van life

(ZEROHEDGE) – An anti-work anthem has gone viral on the Chinese social media platform TikTok in recent days. This comes after youngsters have complained on social media about President Biden's disastrous 'Bidenomics' policies that have sparked elevated inflation and crushed their financial mobility.

The viral video, posted by TikTok user "tedymakesmusic," has been viewed 1.4 million times and liked nearly a quarter million times.

"Can every corporate worker please turn this on super loud at their desk????" one TikTok user said in the video's comment section. Another person said, "This Gen Z's anthem." "Me thinking about quitting my job & living out a van," someone else said.

