Gen-Z embraces anti-work anthem found on TikTok

(ZEROHEDGE) – An anti-work anthem has gone viral on the Chinese social media platform TikTok in recent days. This comes after youngsters have complained on social media about President Biden's disastrous 'Bidenomics' policies that have sparked elevated inflation and crushed their financial mobility.

The viral video, posted by TikTok user "tedymakesmusic," has been viewed 1.4 million times and liked nearly a quarter million times.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Can every corporate worker please turn this on super loud at their desk????" one TikTok user said in the video's comment section. Another person said, "This Gen Z's anthem." "Me thinking about quitting my job & living out a van," someone else said.

Read the full story ›