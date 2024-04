(FOX NEWS) -- A new Gallup poll has revealed a primary source of happiness among the Gen Z cohort.

The survey, which included 2,271 young adults in the U.S. between ages 12 and 26, found that their most influential driver of happiness is a sense of purpose at school and at work.

At least 60% of all Gen Zers who are happy feel that they do something interesting every day and are motivated to attend work or school.

