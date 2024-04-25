Gen Z is 'hungry' for God, says president of Christian university

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The president of the Christian university that launched a revival movement last year says he is optimistic about Generation Z's future and believes young people are hungry for something the world cannot give them. The revival, or "outpouring," started during a regularly scheduled chapel service at Asbury University in Wilmore, KY., in February 2023 and continued 24 hours a day for the next 16 days. During a panel discussion this week, Asbury University President Kevin Brown acknowledged that many in Gen Z are "leaving the church and they comprise a significant proportion of the nones" – but that he remains hopeful.

"They're depressed and anxious and have been discipled, so to speak, by social media and phones and all that," he said Tuesday during the panel discussion about the Asbury outpouring at the Evangelical Press Association's convention in Lexington, KY. "But that doesn't mean they are not hungry for something that's good and right and true and real."

Brown said the student-led outpouring impacted his view about the next generation. "I actually was in the balcony during a period of time when students were sharing some of their confessions and things they were struggling with. And I knew it was real because they weren't self-editing what they were saying – even though there were administrators and faculty members in the room."

