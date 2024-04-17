Has the George Floyd era come to an end?

On Monday morning, I pulled into my office parking lot to see something that I thought I would never live to see – a work crew painting over a sprawling George Floyd mural.

It was my Berlin Wall moment, a sign perhaps of the end of an era as criminally insane as the one that gave us the wall in Berlin. I took a photo to capture the work in progress. I'm not sure anyone else did.

My involvement with the Floyd era began in front of the building that curated the Floyd mural for these many years. During the lockdown spring of 2020 I was working at my office when I heard an ungodly howl coming from the street.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In that my office is located in the counterculture/homeless section of Kansas City – every city has one – I thought little of it. People scream here every day. Literally.

Only after the screaming persisted for about five minutes did I descend to the street to check it out. What I saw was a male KC police officer kneeling on the neck of a large, squirming woman while he awaited back up.

My first thought – "thank God she's white." The restraint did not look good, but it proved remarkably effective. If her body remained immobile, the woman's lungs operated full blast. You could have heard her in Wichita.

Not wanting to seem ghoulish, I chose not to record the incident. I should have. When Derek Chauvin applied the same restraint on George Floyd a few weeks later, the propagandists told us that Chauvin's was a uniquely cruel, lawless maneuver.

Although I have been writing in Chauvin's defense ever since, my words fell on ears scared shut. A frightened America preferred the lie, one of many lies we bought in that most twisted year in our nation's history.

The Floyd "systemic racism" lie merged with the countless COVID lies and the "free and fair" election lie to give us President Joe Biden and our first real taste of homegrown fascism.

Legendary Louisiana Gov. Huey Long was reported to have responded to the question of whether fascism will come to America with the answer, "Yes, but it will come disguised as anti-fascism." As if to prove Long a prophet, our fascist shock troops call themselves "antifa," shorthand for anti-fascist.

One "conspiracy theory" traced to the Right is that the subsequent antifa/BLM riots were orchestrated to enhance Democratic chances in November 2020.

In a memorable post-election Time magazine article – "The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election" – Mary Ball confirmed that the conspiracy was no mere theory.

The organizers who led what Ball called "the racial-justice uprising" hoped to "harness its momentum for the election." Rioting, Ball all but boasted, was the leverage leftists used to keep the business interests in line.

"The summer uprising," Ball wrote, "had shown that people power could have a massive impact." Harnessing the numerical power of passive young whites and the active menace of young blacks and their antifa allies, protest organizers brought America to its knees, in many places, literally.

High on their success,"Activists," claimed Ball, "began preparing to reprise the demonstrations if Trump tried to steal the election." By "steal" Ball meant "win."

Potential rioters had been conditioned to believe that only election fraud could assure Trump victory. Well before the election, a coalition called "Protect the Results" had posted a map with some four hundred sites where protesters would assemble to protest the election results and, if history was a guide, not necessarily peacefully.

The business community, Ball revealed, "was engaged in its own anxious discussions about how the election and its aftermath might unfold." The rioters had alerted corporate America to the very real possibility of "economy-disrupting civil disorder" should Trump prevail.

Not one to stand on principle, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce partnered with the very activists who had orchestrated the summer's disorder. Together, they called for "the American democratic process to proceed without violence, intimidation or any other tactic that makes us weaker as a nation."

From the fascist perspective "any other tactic" meant a Trump challenge to what they knew would be millions of disputed votes due to the changes force fed through the system by an orchestrated COVID panic.

In general, corporate honchos never had much use for Trump. They needed little arm twisting to make, in Ball's words, "a sort of implicit bargain … to keep the peace and oppose Trump's assault on democracy."

Ball mentioned "George Floyd" once in her article and then just off-handedly. Like others who exploited his death, she had little interest in the person and no interest in the Minneapolis police officers who were being sacrificed to assure a favorable outcome in November.

In truth, no one ever cared about Floyd, a chronic felon and pathetic druggie. His erasure from my neighborhood wall evoked no protest, not a single peep. The optimist in me sees that as a good sign, the end of a DEI-driven era of racial madness.

The pessimist in me sees the newly blank wall as a clean slate ready for a new mural of a new martyr and maybe, who knows, even a new disease to make the whole thing work. Rinse and repeat.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!