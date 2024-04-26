George Soros is paying student radicals fueling nationwide explosion of Israel-hating protests

(NEW YORK POST) – George Soros and his hard-left acolytes are paying agitators who are fueling the explosion of radical anti-Israel protests at colleges across the country. The protests, which began when students took over Columbia University’s Morningside Heights campus lawn last week, have mushroomed nationwide.

Copycat tent cities have been set up at colleges including Harvard, Yale, Berkeley in California, the Ohio State University and Emory in Georgia — all of them organized by branches of the Soros-funded Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) — and at some, students have clashed with police.

The SJP parent organization has been funded by a network of nonprofits ultimately funded by, among others, Soros, the billionaire left-wing investor. At three colleges, the protests are being encouraged by paid radicals who are “fellows” of a Soros-funded group called the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR).

