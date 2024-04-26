A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED

George Soros is paying student radicals fueling nationwide explosion of Israel-hating protests

Agitators trained to 'rise up, to revolution'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 26, 2024 at 2:25pm

(NEW YORK POST) – George Soros and his hard-left acolytes are paying agitators who are fueling the explosion of radical anti-Israel protests at colleges across the country. The protests, which began when students took over Columbia University’s Morningside Heights campus lawn last week, have mushroomed nationwide.

Copycat tent cities have been set up at colleges including Harvard, Yale, Berkeley in California, the Ohio State University and Emory in Georgia — all of them organized by branches of the Soros-funded Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) — and at some, students have clashed with police.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The SJP parent organization has been funded by a network of nonprofits ultimately funded by, among others, Soros, the billionaire left-wing investor. At three colleges, the protests are being encouraged by paid radicals who are “fellows” of a Soros-funded group called the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR).

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







George Soros is paying student radicals fueling nationwide explosion of Israel-hating protests
State criminalizes adults who transition kids without parental consent
State advances universal healthcare in bill that could double taxes
California border fentanyl seizures double as Texas strengthens border
University cancels main commencement, citing safety measures due to pro-Palestinian protests
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×