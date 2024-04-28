A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsMUCH ABOUT HISTORY

Gold pocket watch found on body of Titanic's richest man sells for record price

Precious timepiece belonged to John Jacob Astor IV

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 28, 2024 at 6:31pm

(FOX NEWS) -- A gold pocket watch worn by the richest passenger aboard the Titanic when the ill-fated ocean liner sank was sold at auction on Saturday for a record-breaking sum of nearly $1.5 million.

The timepiece belonged to John Jacob Astor IV, a New York business magnate and real estate developer, and was expected to sell for about $189,000 at auction, according to auction house Henry Aldridge and Son in Wiltshire, England. The watch’s casing is engraved with Astor’s initials "JJA."

The 14-carat heirloom, however, ended up selling for a total of $1.485 million, Henry Aldridge and Son told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
