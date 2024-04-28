Gold pocket watch found on body of Titanic's richest man sells for record price

(FOX NEWS) -- A gold pocket watch worn by the richest passenger aboard the Titanic when the ill-fated ocean liner sank was sold at auction on Saturday for a record-breaking sum of nearly $1.5 million.

The timepiece belonged to John Jacob Astor IV, a New York business magnate and real estate developer, and was expected to sell for about $189,000 at auction, according to auction house Henry Aldridge and Son in Wiltshire, England. The watch’s casing is engraved with Astor’s initials "JJA."

The 14-carat heirloom, however, ended up selling for a total of $1.485 million, Henry Aldridge and Son told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

