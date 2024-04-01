A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Scandals U.S.LIFE WITH BIG BROTHER

Google to destroy browsing data to settle consumer-privacy lawsuit

'A historic step in requiring honesty and accountability from dominant technology companies'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 1, 2024 at 2:58pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(CNBC) -- Google agreed to destroy billions of data records to settle a lawsuit claiming it secretly tracked the internet use of people who thought they were browsing privately.

Terms of the settlement were filed on Monday in the Oakland, California federal court, and require approval by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs valued the accord at more than $5 billion, and as high as $7.8 billion. Though users will not receive damages, they may still sue individually for damages.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Google to destroy browsing data to settle consumer-privacy lawsuit
United asks pilots to take UNPAID time off, citing Boeing's delayed aircraft
Prof to lecture on 'surplus' white nationalism and its 'climate obstruction'
'Bogus': Colleagues circle the wagon for ANOTHER Harvard prof accused of plagiarism
J.K. Rowling could be imprisoned for 'misgendering' trans people under new law
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×