Google fires 28 employees involved in sit-in protest over $1.2 billion Israel contract

Pro-Palestinian staffers wore traditional Arab headscarves

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 18, 2024 at 7:09pm

(Photo by hisuccc on Unsplash)

(NEW YORK POST) – Google has fired 28 employees over their participation in a 10-hour sit-in at the search giant’s offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California, to protest the company’s business ties with the Israel government, The Post has learned.

The pro-Palestinian staffers — who wore traditional Arab headscarves as they stormed and occupied the office of a top executive in California on Tuesday — were terminated late Wednesday after an internal investigation, Google vice president of global security Chris Rackow said in a companywide memo.

“They took over office spaces, defaced our property, and physically impeded the work of other Googlers,” Rackow wrote in the memo obtained by The Post. “Their behavior was unacceptable, extremely disruptive, and made co-workers feel threatened.”

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







×