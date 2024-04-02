Gourmet cookie company doubles down on controversial social media posts on Easter Sunday

(FOX BUSINESS) – Last Crumb, an LA-based cookie company, sparked controversy online this weekend with a series of social media posts launched on Easter Sunday.

Over the weekend, the cookie company posted holiday-themed media to their own social accounts that users regarded as "disrespectful" and too parallel to the resurrection of Jesus Christ. In a photograph posted to 168,000 followers on Last Crumb’s Instagram account, users are presented with a black and white scene featuring a cookie in color as the focal point.

The cookie, which is oversize, much like the Last Crumb’s baked goods, is resting midway across what appears to be an empty rock-cut tomb. The Instagram caption reads, "Cookies worth resurrecting for… Happy Easter."

