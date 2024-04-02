A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

Gourmet cookie company doubles down on controversial social media posts on Easter Sunday

Nodded at resurrection of Jesus with cookies

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 2, 2024 at 12:22pm

(FOX BUSINESS) – Last Crumb, an LA-based cookie company, sparked controversy online this weekend with a series of social media posts launched on Easter Sunday.

Over the weekend, the cookie company posted holiday-themed media to their own social accounts that users regarded as "disrespectful" and too parallel to the resurrection of Jesus Christ. In a photograph posted to 168,000 followers on Last Crumb’s Instagram account, users are presented with a black and white scene featuring a cookie in color as the focal point.

The cookie, which is oversize, much like the Last Crumb’s baked goods, is resting midway across what appears to be an empty rock-cut tomb. The Instagram caption reads, "Cookies worth resurrecting for… Happy Easter."

