A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsGOOD NEWS!

Grown woman at university event thanks Dr. Ben Carson for saving her life as a baby

'God truly had his hands in this miracle'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 20, 2024 at 11:28am
Dr. Ben Carson (Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia Commons)

Dr. Ben Carson (Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia Commons)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A married woman with kids thanked Dr. Ben Carson at a Texas A&M university event last night for saving her life decades earlier.

Dr. Carson, a former pediatric neurosurgeon at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center who later served in the Trump administration as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, spoke at the Turning Point USA event.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“God truly had his hands in this miracle,” Sara Bowker said. She was born with craniosynostosis, a condition where the skull improperly fuses together, according to Bowker.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Grown woman at university event thanks Dr. Ben Carson for saving her life as a baby
'Squad' earmarks $224 million for leftist agendas
3 offshore wind projects scrapped in blow to Biden's green agenda
Biden funded both sides of growing Israel-Iran faceoff
Native American group slams Biden's move to limit new oil projects in Alaska
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×