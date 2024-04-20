Grown woman at university event thanks Dr. Ben Carson for saving her life as a baby

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A married woman with kids thanked Dr. Ben Carson at a Texas A&M university event last night for saving her life decades earlier.

Dr. Carson, a former pediatric neurosurgeon at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center who later served in the Trump administration as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, spoke at the Turning Point USA event.

“God truly had his hands in this miracle,” Sara Bowker said. She was born with craniosynostosis, a condition where the skull improperly fuses together, according to Bowker.

